Another SRK and Kajol’s movie on cards!

Mumbai: It is needless to say that actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s jodi is the most famous on screen pair of Bollywood. As main leads, they have never disappointed to show their chemistry and their off-screen friendship has been going strong since the last 25 years.

They’ve done a total of 12 films together, all of which are still well-remembered by every 90s kid. The pair has given several blockbusters and has an excellent box office track record. They have starred together in several hits like Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan and they have always supported each other’s success and tough times.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale (YouTube)

Last time they shared screen space was in Rohit Shetty’s 2015 release Dilwale. And now, after more than five years of gap, rumours have it that they are set to spread their magic onscreen again in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming project.

If the latest grapevine is to be believed, the filmmaker is in talks with the actors.

As per the Free Press Journal report, Kajol and SRK will be teaming up for a social comedy based on immigration and the journey of a man and his family across two countries, India and Canada. Their co-stars are said to have iconic stars like Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee and Boman Irani.

The music of the film will be composed by Shantanu Moitra with lyrics by Swanand Kirkire. The film will be produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chilli Entertainment.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale (Instagram)

However, the official announcement is awaited and fans’ excitement has already begun to see their favourite their jodi again the big screen.