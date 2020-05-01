Another Telangana NRI Amar succumbs to coronavirus in Makkah

Jeddah: Another Telangana NRI worker succumbed to coronavirus on Wednesday in the holy city of Makkah, in Saudi Arabia. This is the second Covid-19 death of a Telanganite in Makkah and third death of Telangana NRI in Saudi Arabia. 18 Indians died of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia so far.

33-year-old Mohammed Amar, a native of Korutla town in Jagtial district, was battling for his life for the last few days. For the last 13 years, he was working as a technician in a maintenance company that was engaged in a leading hospital in Makkah.

According to Telangana Today, a week ago Amar was admitted to hospital on finding infected with coronavirus. Later, he was admitted to a leading specialized hospital after his health condition deteriorated. However, he succumbed to the disease on Wednesday.

Earlier two NRIs hailing from Nizamabad and Hyderabad died in Saudi Arabia due to COVID-19. Coincidentally, all three deceased were technicians working in different maintenance companies in Saudi Arabia.

