Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 3rd August 2020 11:18 am IST
Another Vikas Dubey aide arrested

Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Forces (STF) have arrested another aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, who had fired at the police team and tried to set the bodies ablaze after the Bikru ambush on July 3.

ASP, STF, Vishal Vikram Singh said the aide, Ram Singh Yadav, carried a reward of Rs 50,000 and was present during the ambush as per electronic evidence and statements of those arrested.

“Yadav is the gram pradhan of Madaripurwa and owns a double barrel gun which was used in the Bikru carnage,” said the ASP.

He was arrested from near a clinic under Akbarpur police station in Kanpur Dehat on Sunday night.

The STF official said Yadav was hiding at a relative’s place in Kanpur Dehat. He was apprehensive of police raids and was changing his location frequently.

The double barrel gun used by him to attack the police team has already been seized by Kanpur police.

Sources disclosed that on the night of carnage, Yadav had collected all the bodies of policemen and tried to set them afire.

Till now, a total of seven persons have been arrested, while six, including Dubey, have been killed in different police encounters.

