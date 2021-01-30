Another wet spell likely in J&K, Ladakh from Monday

By IANS|   Published: 30th January 2021 10:03 am IST

Srinagar, Jan 30 : Intense cold wave continued to lash the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh on Saturday as the meteorological (MET) department forecast cloudy weather from February 1 with possibly of light snowfall at isolated places in the two union territories.

Residents in the valley have been facing one of the coldest winters in recent decades.

Statistics suggest that minimum temperatures remaining several notches below the freezing point for almost 50 days is being witnessed after many years here.

“Cloudy weather from February 1 to 4, with possibly of light snowfall at isolated places of J&K and Ladakh during 31st January and 1st February.

READ:  Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pande and others booked for sedition

“Light to moderate snowfall most likely at scattered places of J&K and Ladakh mainly during 2nd and 3rd February,” Sonam Lotus, director of the MET department said.

The ongoing 40-day long harsh winter cold of the ‘Chillai Kalan’ will end Sunday.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 7.2 degrees Celsius on the day while it was minus 12.5 and minus 10, respectively in Pahalgam and Gulmarg.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 17.6, Kargil minus 20.2 and Drass minus 27.2 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 4.5, Katra 5.7, Batote 1.1, Bannihal 1.8 and Bhaderwah minus 0.2 as the minimum temperature.

READ:  NSUI files complaint against Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 30th January 2021 10:03 am IST
Back to top button