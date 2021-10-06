Another youth drowns in Telangana, 6 dead in 72 hours

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old software engineer, Rahul Penta, drowned at Kongala waterfalls in Vajedu Mandal of Mulugu district on Monday.

Six youngsters from Hyderabad have drowned in the past 72 hours at different places around the country. All the six were in the age group of 18 to 25 and didn’t know how to swim.

On Sunday, a 25-year-old man died after he jumped into the Manjeera river in Sangareddy district to save his younger brother. The younger sibling was swept into the river first due to its high currents while he tried to click a selfie on its banks.

Mohammed Sohail jumped into the river to save his younger brother Mohammed Saif (23) as the currents swept him away. Saif was rescued by the irrigation staff from the crest gates at Singur Dam using a rope.

Elder brother washed away by Manjeera in an attempt to save sibling pic.twitter.com/n6zwwpqAO0 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 4, 2021

On the same day, four youngsters from Borabanda drowned in Bidar on a trip to visit a dargah. After performing rituals, the boys went to the lake to take a bath and reached the deep end, despite not knowing how to swim. The boys drowned in an attempt to save each other.