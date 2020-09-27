Ansh Bagri to star in a rom-com digital series

Mumbai, Sep 27 : Actor Ansh Bagri is excited about his rom-com web series ‘Love Ka Panga’.

Talking about it, he said: “I am playing Sumit who is from Haryana, and born and brought up in Delhi. During his solo trip, Sumit will meet a sophisticated girl played by Asha Negi. What I love about this series is the story. Since it’s a rom-com, the series intrigued me immediately.”

“This was shot in Manali, which is such a beautiful place. It was my first visit and I thoroughly enjoyed it,” he added.

Speaking about working with Asha Negi, Ansh said: “We have known each other for quite some time now. She is a sweet and simple girl. She’s also a popular face in showbiz. She is a good actress who knows her craft very well. She is very down to earth and we had a great time shooting in Shimla together.”

Meanwhile, Ansh has started learning to play guitar.

“I recently started learning guitar and, because of the lockdown, I had the time to devote myself to it. I have also given a lot of time to myself; sitting with yourself is also a good exercise. The most interesting part of my lockdown is my two puppies. I brought them during the lockdown. Since they are puppies, they need a lot of time, and I could give them all the time. Spending time with them is also so relaxing,” he said.

Ansh was last seen in the TV show “Dil To Happy Hai Ji”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.