Ansu becomes Spain’s youngest-ever goalscorer in win over Ukraine

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 7th September 2020 1:14 pm IST
Ansu Fati becomes Spain's youngest-ever goalscorer in win over Ukraine

Madrid: Ansu Fati became Spain’s youngest goalscorer in history during his team’s massive win over Ukraine in the Nations League.

Aged 17 years and 311 days, Fati became the youngest player to the net for Spain, breaking the record of Juan Errazquin who had scored at the age of 18 years and 344 days in 1925, Goal.com reported.

Spain claimed a commanding 4-0 win over Ukraine, with Fati scoring the third goal of the match in the 32nd minute.

The opening goal of the match was scored by Sergio Ramos in the third minute. Ramos then doubled the lead in the 29th minute.

In the second-half, Ferran Torres netted a stunning goal, taking the scoreline to 4-0.

Source: ANI

READ:  IPL 13: Behind-the-scenes docu-series on the Rajasthan Royals launched
Categories
Sports
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close