Anti CAA: Flash Protestors booked for rioting

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In yet another suo-moto action against those protestors involved in late night flash protest in Mallepally against CAA and NRC,the Habeeb Nagar police have booked them for rioting and also under ‘Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

On late Saturday night a group of persons headed by women activists Khaleda Parveen and Sheeba Minai have staged a flash protest near Riyan Hotel in Mallepally area under Habeeb Nagar police station limits.

The protestors were raising slogans and holding placards against the CAA/NRC/NPR, on coming to know about the protest sleuths of Commissioner’s task force and Habeeb Nagar police reached the spot, as many as 34 protestors including twnety two men and twelve women were arrested from the spot.

Station house office, Habeeb Nagar police station P Shiva Chandra had filed complaint with his own police station and alleged that the CAA protestors pushed them, obstructed legitimate duties. While arresting them they have broken the side mirror of the Police Van.

On Sunday morning all the arrested were released after the police served notice under section 41 of CRPC.