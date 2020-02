A+ A-

Hyderabad: All protesters who were arrested last night for FlashProtest at Mallepally have been released. They were slapped with sections 147, 341, 353, 188 r/w 149 Sec 3 of PDPP Act and have been asked to appear at Habeeb Nagar PS on 14th Feb.

Those Youths who were arrested for Flash protest against CAA-NRC and NPR at Mallepally yesterday were not even allowed inside the PS and had to spend entire night outside in cold.