Anti-CAA meet: Hyd police books Imran Pratapgarhi

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Charminar police have registered a case in connection with anti CAA, NRC, NPR, Ehtejaji Mushaira (Poetry Programme) which was conducted at Quli Qutub Shah stadium in old city on Monday. Police booked organizers for defying police rules and also Imran Pratapgarhi for his alleged provocative speech.

Taking a suo-moto action for defying the police permit rules, S Guruswamy, Sub-Inspector of Police Charminar police station filed a complaint with the Station House Officer, alleging that Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Hyderabad City has given permission to conduct the Mushaira on Febrruary 24 at stadium with certain conditions of meeting. It should be completed within the permitted hours from 6 pm to 9 pm and there shall be no provocative speeches/slogans which can hurt the feelings of any section of public.

The police alleged that the organizer of the Mushaira Syed Saleem of Raza-E-Elahi Foundation and former MIM corporator turned congress leader Khaja Bilal, had obtained the permission. Despite passing of stipulated at 9pm the organizers were reluctant to close the programme and continued till 9:48pm. They disobeyed the orders issued by the Additional Commissioner of police.

During the meeting, one speaker/poet Imran Pratapgarhi ad uttered that “MUJHE HAIRATH HAI KI US HYDERABAD MEIN KOI SHAHEENBAGH KYU NAHI HAI,” which were in provocative manner and may cause fear to any section of the public and also inducing to commit an offence against the public tranquility.

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 505(1) (with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons) and investigation is underway.