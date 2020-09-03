Anti-CAA protests: Sharjeel Usmani granted bail

By Mansoor Published: 3rd September 2020 2:23 pm IST
Sharjeel Usmani.
Sharjeel Usmani. | Ovais Sultan Khan/Twitter

Aligarh: Former AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani, who was lodged in jail in connection with anti-CAA protests, has been released after a district court granted him bail, official sources said on Thursday.

Usmani, who was released on Wednesday, is the son of a senior faculty member at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The bail order states that Usmani has a very good academic record and was not arrested from the scene of the crime and no incriminating evidence was found on him at the time of arrest, the sources said

Usmani was arrested on July 10 by the ATS in Azamgarh. He was wanted in different cases under various sections of the IPC in connection with the anti-CAA protests at AMU in December last.

Police had then described him as one of the architects of the anti-CAA protests at the AMU.

Source: PTI
