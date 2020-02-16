CAA: Telangana cabinet decides to bring resolution in Assembly

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Telangana State Cabinet on Sunday decided to pass a resolution in forthcoming assembly session against Citizen’s Amendmend Act (CAA).

State cabinet which met under the leadership of Chief MInister Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao, has unanimously decided to go against the CAA and pass resolution in budget session which is expected to commence in March.

State Government Appeal to Centre

The cabinet appealed to the Union Government, not to discriminate on the basis of religion for according Indian Citizenship. It requested that all religions must be treated as equal before the law.

Cabinet further requested the Central Government to take measures to abrogate the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 which will lead to discriminate on the basis of religion while granting citizenship and thereby jeopardising secularism envisaged in the constitution. Cabinet decided to pass resolution to this effect in the State Assembly the way Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal states did.