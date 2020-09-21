Anti-farm bill protest to last only till Parliament session ends: Goa BJP Prez

Panaji, Sep 21 : Protests against the controversial farm bills passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will stop after the Parliament session ends, Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Monday.

“Protests against the farm bills will last only for seven to eight days. All this will stop after the Parliament session ends. The Opposition has no issues against the NDA government, therefore they are raising a ruckus,” Tanavade told a press conference here.

He also said that the purpose of these legislations was to eliminate the role of middlemen in trade of agriculture produce and ensure that farmers get a bigger and broad playing field to sell their crop.

“The laws proposed in these bills will hurt the middlemen who are engaged in inflating prices of agriculture produce. They are the ones who are the most affected by these new proposed changes,” Tanavade said.

