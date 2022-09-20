Anti-Hindu remarks: BJP leader files complaint with LS Speaker against DMK’s A. Raja

Chennai: Tamil Nadu IT wing leader of the BJP, C.T. Nirmal Kumar has lodged a complaint with the Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla, against DMK leader and former union minister A. Raja for the anti-Hindu remarks he had made a few days ago at a public function.

Nirmal Kumar in a tweet on Tuesday said, “Complaint filed against @dmk_raja before honourble @loksabhaspeaker under rule 233A(4) conduct of business in Loksabha, for unethical act of hate speech against Hindus. Shri. A. Raja should be refrained from contesting any elections in the future.’

He uploaded a copy of the complaint that he had filed.

Member of Parliament Raja in a recent speech had come down heavily against the Hindus. He said that one who is born as a Shudra will always remain so.

Raja in the speech had said, “You are a Shudra till you remain a Hindu. You are the son of a prostitute till you remain a Shudra. You are a Panchaman (Dalit) till you remain a Hindu. You are an untouchable till you remain a Hindu.”

He had also said, “Hereafter we should not hesitate to ask the question who a Hindu is, in papers like Murasoli, Viduthalai, and Theekathir. I don’t want to be a Hindu. We need the right to ask, why do you want to keep me as a Hindu?”

Murasoli is the mouthpiece of the DMK, Theekathir of the CPI, and Viduthalai of the DK.

The BJP has already filed a police complaint on September 13 against Raja’s speech. Party spokesman Karu Nagarajan in the complaint said, “The intention behind his speech was to destroy Hindu religious beliefs, spread rumours, and incite religious violence in the state.”

