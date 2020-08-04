Anti National Activities: Over 500 J&K govt staff under scanner

Srinagar: More than 500 employees in Jammu and Kashmir are under the scanner and face sacking from service if found involved in anti-national activities, official sources said on Tuesday.

The Union Territory administration set up a high-powered committee last week to recommend dismissal of government officers/employees involved in such activities.

The sources said that over 500 officers/employees are under the scanner and would face the music once the committee recommended action against them after perusing their past record.

The high-powered committee headed by J&K Chief Secretary also includes Secretary of General Administration Department, Secretaries of Home and Law Departments, DGP and ADGP (CID).

The committee was set up immediately after an order was issued by invoking Article 311(2)(c) of the Indian Constitution that allows for dismissal, removal, or reduction in rank of persons employed in civil capacities under the union or a state on certain predetermined grounds.

The Article also envisages action against people engaged in civil capacities for their involvement in anti-national activities without holding any inquiry if the government is satisfied that such an action is important in the interest of national security.

This Article was not applicable to J&K till it enjoyed a special status in the Union of India under Article 370 of the Constitution. However, Article 370 and 35A were revoked/abolished by the central government on August 5 last year

The order said the cases shall be referred by the administrative departments concerned or the police to the Home Department, which after examining the cases and upon satisfaction shall place such cases before the committee empowered to recommend the dismissal, removal, or reduction of rank for the officer/employee concerned.

Interestingly, members of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) are also not exempted from punitive action against them if found involved in anti-national activities.

Source: IANS