Anti-terrorism forces kill 206 IS militants in Iraq this yr

Baghdad, Dec 20 : The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) said that its commando forces killed a total of 206 Islamic State (IS) militants and captured 292 others across the country so far this year.

Backed by Iraqi and international coalition aircraft, the CTS’s special operations tactical units carried out 253 operations against the extremist group during the past period of the year, Xinhua news agency quoted the Service as saying in a statement on Saturday.

The CTS’s cyber-security teams also managed to “track down 26,280 accounts of terrorist gangs on social media platforms and instant messaging sites”, the statement said.

“The CTS’s operations aim to create a safe and stable environment for the life of the Iraqi people by continuing operations to track down and attack terrorist cells and their electronic platforms that spread hatred and extremism among people,” it added.

CTS activities during the year were part of efforts to eliminate the IS militants who intensified their attacks on security forces and civilians in the formerly IS-controlled Sunni provinces, resulting in the killing and wounding of dozens.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since the Iraqi security forces fully defeated the IS militants across the country late in 2017.

