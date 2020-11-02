Antibodies in 14.8% people in Haryana, finds sero survey

Chandigarh, Nov 2 : Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday said antibodies have been found in 14.8 per cent people in the second report of sero survey conducted in the state.

He called upon the doctors to put in more efforts to bring down the present fatality rate of Covid-19, currently at 1.06 per cent.

For the second phase of the survey held on October 19 and 20, samples of 14,477 people from all districts were collected.

In the first survey which was conducted in August, antibodies were found in 8 per cent people, which have now increased to 14.8 per cent this time.

Vij said in rural areas, 11.4 per cent antibodies were found, while in urban areas, it was 19.8 per cent.

In urban areas, 40.2 per cent of the people had antibodies in Faridabad, 37.1 per cent of people in Yamunanagar and 36.3 per cent of people in Panipat.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.