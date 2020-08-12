Antique Qurans: NIIMS to organize presentation

By Neha Updated: 12th August 2020 10:24 pm IST
Qur'an translation

Hyderabad: Nagamia Institute of Islamic Medicine and Sciences (NIIMS) that was originally named as International Institute of Islamic Medicine (IIIM) is going to organize livestream presentation of a collection of antique Qurans and Quranic Manuscripts on Saturday, 15th August.

The timing of the presentation is 7:30 p.m. IST. It can be watched live on NIIMS’ facebook (click here).

NIIMS Museum

It may be mentioned that NIIMS is becoming the First Museum in the nation to acquire this valuable treasure.

The rare, historical and priceless Qurans will be displayed at the NIIMS museum soon.

Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close