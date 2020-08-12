Antique Qurans: NIIMS to organize presentation

Hyderabad: Nagamia Institute of Islamic Medicine and Sciences (NIIMS) that was originally named as International Institute of Islamic Medicine (IIIM) is going to organize livestream presentation of a collection of antique Qurans and Quranic Manuscripts on Saturday, 15th August.

The timing of the presentation is 7:30 p.m. IST. It can be watched live on NIIMS’ facebook (click here).

NIIMS Museum

It may be mentioned that NIIMS is becoming the First Museum in the nation to acquire this valuable treasure.

The rare, historical and priceless Qurans will be displayed at the NIIMS museum soon.