Anu Malik’s mother Bilquis passes away; Armaan pens emotional note for ‘Dadijaan’

Mumbai: The popular music composers Anu Malik, Daboo Malik and Abu Malik’s mother Bilquis Malik passed away on Sunday, July 25 at the age of 86. According to Mid-Day report, she was buried at the Santa Cruz Kabrastan in Mumbai on Monday morning. She suffered a stroke on Thursday after which she was admitted to Mumbai’s Arogya Nidhi Hospital.

Bilquis Malik was the wife of late noted composer Sardar Malik and sister of noted poet and lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri. She is survived by her grandchildren, music composer Amaal Malik, singer Armaan Malik, stand-up comic Aadar Malik, singer Anmol Malik, designer Ada Malik and event organiser Kashish Malik.

Armaan Malik took to his Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for his ‘dadijaan’. Along with some throsback pictures, he wrote, “Lost my best friend today… my dadijaan. The light of my life. I still cannot process this loss. A void I know nobody can fill. You were the cutest, the most precious human being ever. I am so grateful that I got so much time with you and got all your love, hugs and kisses. Allah my angel is now with you”.

On the other Amaal Malik also shared throwback videos and pics on social media. He poured his heart out and wrote, “It was the most difficult task of my life to bury you with my own hands today. I cried hopelessly for a last hug, but you had already gone. You wanted to be buried right next to your husband and I’m glad we could make that happen…. As I left, it began to rain and I looked up to the skies & smiled knowing that you are right where you wanted to be, united with Dada in another dimension, just like this picture. There was never any one before , nor will there be any one after. Sundays with Dadi was the real deal with Aloo Parathas for breakfast and Pizza Parties for dinner…. You lived to love your children & grandchildren, you fought long and hard. Respect & Love. You will live within us till the end. The OG Malik has left us.”

Many celebs from the industry including Tiger Shroff, Neeti Mohan, Manan Bhardwaj, Shivam Mahadevan, among others took to the comment section to pay a tribute to Bilquis Malik.