Anubhav Singh Bassi’s special ‘Bas Kar Bassi’ releasing on Feb 1



Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Prime Video has set February 1 premiere for stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi’s upcoming special “Bas Kar Bassi”.

Featuring a mix of Bassi’s witty charm and hard-hitting humour, “Bas Kar Bassi” will take the audience through the comedian’s early career and questionable choices, as he revisits how he, alongside his flat mates and friends dealt with the many highs and lows of life.

The comic said that the show is extremely close to his heart.

“All of these are crucial, life defining episodes of my life that have ultimately brought me to my calling. I am grateful for all the love I have received for them and for the laughter they have brought to my audience.

“I am thrilled to be releasing ‘Bas Kar Bassi’ on Prime Video and sharing my show, my first born with an even wider audience,” the comedian said in a statement.

“Bas Kar Bassi” will exclusively stream on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.