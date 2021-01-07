Anubhav Sinha to deliver Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture at Kolkata film fest

Mumbai, Jan 7 : Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha will deliver the prestigious Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture at the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival on January 9. He will share his views on the subject, Social Responsibility In Mainstream Indian Cinema.

Sinha’s critically-acclaimed film Mulk will also be screened at the fest. The 2018 release, starring late Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu, tells the story of a Muslim family trying to reclaim its lost honor after a member of the family is involved in terrorism.

“I feel honoured to be invited to such a prestigious film festival where I have been showered with the esteemed responsibility of delivering the Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture. I look forward to meeting and interacting with eminent personalities there. I’m delighted that ‘Mulk’ will be screened at the festival,” said Sinha.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.