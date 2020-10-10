Anup Jalota finally breaks silence on wedding rumours with Jasleen

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu on Thursday shared two pictures which got her fans curious. The pictures show veteran singer Anup Jalota and her in wedding attire which went viral, creating a stir if the two have got married to each other.

Anup Jalota reveals secret behind the wedding pictures

Speaking to media, Jasleen Matharu’s father Kesar Matharu claimed that he was quite fed up of the public taking his daughter and Jalota to be a couple and had gone on record to say that the film Vo Meri Student Hai is specifically being made to clear the air that his daughter is not in a relationship with the ghazal maestro.

In an interview with Times of India, Anup Jalota has revealed the real deal behind the picture. Anup says the photo is from the shoot of their upcoming film, Woh Meri Student Hai, in which he plays Jasleen’s father.

Speaking in contrary to Kesar Matharu’s perspective, Anup Jalota said that he agreed to be a part of Vo Meri Student Hai to only make money. “I have been paid very well to act in it. Jasleen’s dad’s thinking might be different, but I am clear that I am not doing this film to clear people’s doubts”.

Jalota also made it very clear that he is not in love with Jasleen Matharu and he never felt for her.

When Anup Jalota was asked if he would have married Jasleen Matharu if he had been around 35, to which the veteran singer replied, “Not at all. I wouldn’t have married her”.

Is Anup Jalota against the women dressing up in a modern style?

Jalota also added that , “Her modern and glamorous dressing wouldn’t have been appreciated in my family culture.”

When Anup Jalota asked about whether he is against the dressing of women in a modern and glamorous style, he replied, “No, I am not saying that. I am just saying it wouldn’t have gone down well with the people around me, ” Jalota clarified, adding. “Hum toh dhoti-kurta wale hain who sings devotional songs. How would Jasleen’s avatar have been in sync with that?”

Anup added that he doesn’t care about his image in public getting ruined by such rumours. “I am just doing my work and don’t care what others think,” he said.

Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu controversy

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu entered the Bigg Boss house as a couple in the 12th season of the show. They kept the audience wondering about their equation and raised speculation even further with their hugs and kisses. It was later revealed that they had put on a show to gain attention.

Jasleens Matharus’ relationship

Jasleen has earlier said that she was planning to marry a doctor who was introduced to her by Anup Jalota. “Anup ji introduced me to Abhinit. Anup ji and Abhinit’s father are friends. I was in Bhopal and back recently after staying there for 15 days. I met Abhinit and his family. We spent a good time in Bhopal. We could not go around much due to the lockdown but we had a lovely time. This was our first meeting but we’ve been talking over calls and video calls for three months. We even shot for a song in Bhopal,” she told The Times of India.

She later said that the engagement was broken off as their horoscopes did not match.