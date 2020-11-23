Anupa Das: After Nazia & Mohita, KBC 12 to get its third woman crorepati

Mumbai: Days after Nazia Nasim and Mohita Sharma became the first and second crorepatis respectively of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12, the Amitabh Bachchan hosted show will be getting its third female crorepati, Anupa Das in the third consecutive week. The episode featuring Anupa Das will air on November 25, 2020.

Who is Anupa Das?

A resident of Panchpath Chowk, Jagdalpur, Chattisgarh, Anupa Das will be seen winning Rs 1 crore on KBC 12. She pursued her M Sc Physics from local PG College and also took coaching for UPSC in Delhi. She is currently serving as physics lecturer in Asana Higher Secondary School.

She succeeded in registry her seat in KBC. She also reached the hot seat and has so far won one crore. Anupa’s father Pandit Dinesh Das is astrologer while mother is a retired banker

Sony TV official shared the promo of upcoming episode KBC 12 on its social media on Sunday. The promo clip showcases the winning moment of Anupa Das and Amitabh Bachchan can be seen announcing ‘ek crore’ in his epic own style.

In the promo, we all see Anupa talking about her mother suffering from gall bladder cancer and she wants to spend all her winning moment on her treatment.

The video which was shared on Instagram was captioned as “Our next Crorepati is ANUPA DAS !! Will she be able to ace the #Sawaal7CroreKa? Find out in #KBC12 on 25th Nov 9 pm only on Sony TV. @amitabhbachchan @spnstudionext.”

Anupa Das will further go on to play for the next question which is the 16th jackpot question for Rs 7 crore.

Haven look at the promo here:

First crorepati of KBC 12

Before Anupa, two other women have already won 1 cr in the show. The 12th season of KBC got its first crorepati in Delhi-based communications manager of Royal Enfield, Nazia Nasim. She played the game smartly however quit the show on the last question of 7 crore.

Second crorepati

IPS officer Mohita Sharma was the second crorepati of the season by correctly answering the Rs 1 crore question. However even she quit the game at Rs 7 cr question.

Will Anupa Das be able to answer the tough question correctly, and become the first Rs. 7 crore winner of the season, is yet to be seen which will be aired on November 25.