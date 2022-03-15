Anupam Kher clears the air on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ controversy

Mumbai: The recent controversy around ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ which emerged from a tweet by ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri, led to a massive backlash for the comedy show with Twitterati asking to boycott the show.

Now veteran actor Anupam Kher, who stars in a key role in the film, has put out a statement clarifying the misunderstanding.

The actor has said that he was invited to the show but given the serious subject of the film, he decided to give the show a skip because it deals in comedy and it was not the right platform to talk about the film.

Dear @KapilSharmaK9 ! I wish you had posted the full video and not the half truth. The entire world is celebrating, you also celebrate tonight. Love and prayers always! 🙏🌈 https://t.co/QS3i5tIzh8 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 15, 2022

Anupam Kher said, “To be very honest, I was called to be on the show aur maine mere manager to kaha tha ke yeh film badi serious hai, main iss mein nahi jaa sakta (I told my manager that this film is on a serious subject given that I can’t go to the show). So, I want to put my point over here that yeh 2 mahine pehle ki baat hai (This is a two month old incident).”

He further added, “Toh mujhe laga ki main jab bhi 2-4 baar uss show mein jaa chukka (I have been to the show about 2-4 times), it’s a funny show and it’s very difficult to do a funny show and he does it very well.”

It all started when Vivek Agnihotri was asked as to why he isn’t promoting the film on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to which he replied saying he wasn’t invited to the show given his film doesn’t have a big starcast.

Things escalated from there on and several people on the Internet took to boycotting the show.

Clarifying his stance further, the senior actor said, “I don’t think Kapil has any malice towards us or towards the film. To be very honest with you, I don’t think that is the thing.”

‘The Kashmir Files’ also stars Darshan Kumaar and Pallavi Joshi and deals with the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s.