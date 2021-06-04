Anupam Kher recalls coming to Mumbai 40 years ago to try luck in cinema

Mumbai: It’s an emotional day for veteran actor Anupam Kher as he completed 40 years in Mumbai on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher posted a video of him visiting his first house he lived in with four other people in the city of dreams.

“My 40 years in Mumbai. I landed in the ‘city of dreams’, Mumbai on the 3rd June, 1981 to try my luck in Indian Cinema. This city has been extremely kind to me. From a nobody it allowed me to become somebody. Last week, I went to the place I first lived in. I go their often. I shared my small room with four other people! But my address was literally an eye opener and an indicator of what was going to follow.

” The only thing required out of me was hard work. Thank you 2/15, Kherwadi for giving me a roof! You will always remain my most special and iconic address,” he captioned the video.

Anupam Kher, who grew up in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, came to Mumbai to become an actor. On May 25, 1984, Anupam Kher made his debut in Mahesh Bhatt’s film ‘Saaransh’. In the film, he played the role of a 65-year-old man.

A few days ago, he even walked down the memory lane and shared his love for his first project.

“Even today when I see my name in the opening titles of my first film #Saaransh as introducing #AnupamKher I get choked with emotions.Wah! God has really been kind,” he had written.

Apart from earning fame in Indian cinema, Anupam Kher has made India proud at the international level too. He has played important roles in Oscar-nominated Hollywood movies like ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ and ‘The Big Sick’.

He has also featured in the American drama series, ‘New Amsterdam’