Anupam Kher visits Ruskin Bond in Mussoorie, presents him latest book

Mumbai, Dec 18 : Actor Anupam Kher visited author Ruskin Bond at the latter’s Mussoorie residence, to present the latter with his new book, Your Best Day Is Today.

Kher took to his verified Twitter account on Friday to share a video where he can be seen standing beside Bond at his residence. While Bond poses happily with Anupam Kher’s third book, the author in turn has gifted a copy of his autobiography, Lone Fox Dancing, to the actor.

“Thank you Anupam. Wonderful seeing you after two to three years, and I hope to see you more regularly in the future,” Ruskin Bond says in the video.

“It was my privilege to present my book #YourBestDayIsToday to one of my favourite authors #RuskinBond in Mussorie. Felt honoured to receive his autobiography. Thank you Sir for the cup of tea, a piece of cake and wealth of stories you narrated. I feel rich. #Gratitude,” tweeted the actor.

“This book is an attempt to reach out to everyone and share common experiences. A journey of self-discovery, willpower, small triumphs, and the strength of positive thinking. During such times when you are fighting to stay positive, to look for some normalcy and a ray of hope, any helping hand adds light to the darkness that surrounds you. A call or even a word of encouragement is uplifting,” Anupam Kher recently shared on Instagram describing his book.

