Anupam Kher’s sweet 35th wedding anniversary note for Kirron Kher

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is quite active on social media and keeps giving his fans insights from life, career and also on politics through his posts. And now, he took to Instagram and penned down a sweet note for his wife Kirron Kher on their 35th wedding anniversary.

On Wednesday, the actor shared a sweet monochrome picture with Kirron and stated that he will always be by her side. The picture showed the actor planting a kiss on Kirron’s forehead as she flaunts a beautiful smile.

One of the sweetest duos of B-town, Anupam, and Kirron tied the knot in 1985 and have set many couple goals since then.

He note for his wife read, “Dearest #Kirron!! Happy 35th Anniversary. We have known each other for almost 45years. It is almost a lifetime. We have grown up together as two strong individuals. We don’t get to spend much time together. You are busy being a parliamentarian and I am busy being an actor. But I am and will always be there for you. You are a great girl. Stay safe. Love and prayers always! सालगिरह मुबारक!! @kirronkhermp #MarriageAnniversary”

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, the ‘Saaransh’ actor also likes to keep fans posted about his day to day activities. From sharing his opinions to a funny video of his mother Dulari to posting opinions, Kher is a non-stop source of information. Earlier on Tuesday, he also posted a video of himself working out and motivating all to focus on their fitness. Check out the tweet below:

“It does not matter how slowly you go, so long as you do not stop!!” Continuing with my daily regime of exercise has helped me with my mind clarity. It also makes me look into the mirror a couple of times extra. 😂 Chalo! Say something nice now!!! 🤓😍💪 #LifeGoals #FitnessGoals pic.twitter.com/SUQuI623cH — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 25, 2020

On the work front, the veteran actor was last seen in the film titled ‘One Day: Justice Delivered’ co-starring Esha Gupta which was a 2019 release.