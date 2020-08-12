Anuradha Paudwal: I feel peace when I sing bhajans

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th August 2020 9:51 pm IST

Mumbai, Aug 12 : Singer Anuradha Paudwal has sung many devotional songs apart Bollywood hits, and has now released a new bhajan on the occasion of Janmashtami.

“I have been devotionally oriented right from the beginning. I feel a lot of peace when I start singing bhajans. It has to do with my temperament,” Anuradha told IANS.

Her Janmashtami special bhajan, “Krishna dhyan”, has music by DJ Sheizwood and lyrics by Vishuraj Sharma.

“This song has a beautiful composition, and is so inspiring it makes you forget all difficulties in the world. I was in my own world during the recording and it did make me forget about the pandemic,” she said.

Any song, she says, is a way of expression. “People ask me, ‘how do you bring variations?’ Variation in a song is not planned, because for me it is something that is emotional. It is all in the moment — the emotional connect, and accordingly the voice varies. Any song is a way of expression where you don’t plan and do it,” she said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

