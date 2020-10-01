Anurag appears before police in alleged sexual assault case

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap arrived at the Versova Police Station in Mumbai on Thursday to appear before the police in connection with the alleged sexual assault case registered against him by actress Payal Ghosh.

The police had yesterday issued a summon to Anurag Kashyap to appear before it today for questioning in the matter.

Meanwhile, a team of Versova Police Station took Payal Ghosh to a government hospital in Mumbai’s Andheri for a medical test in the case. The actress had last month filed an FIR against Anurag Kashyap accusing him of sexually assaulting her.

On September 20, ‘Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi’ actor Ghosh accused Kashyap of sexual harassment.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me.”

“I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him,” said Ghosh.

Post the allegations, Kashyap responded on Twitter in which he denied the allegations, claiming that they were ‘baseless’. “I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price,” he had said.

