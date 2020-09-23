Anurag Kashyap, Deepika Padukone getting dragged for anti-BJP choice?

Mumbai: Many celebrities from the Indian film industry are making headlines these days, either with their drug connections or with the MeToo movement. Various big names are popping up in connection with the drugs probe of Sushant Singh Rajput that started after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborthy. B-town actress Deepika Padukone is one among those who were said to be involved in procuring and consuming drugs.

Deepika Padukone drug links

In the WhatsApp chats, which are from October 2017, Deepika Padukone is allegedly asking for ‘maal, hash’ from ‘K’, identified as her manager Karishma Prakash who is a KWAN Talent Management Agency employee.

Anurag Kashyap accused of molestation

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is also making headlines since the model-turned-actress Payal Ghosh made some serious allegations on him accusing him of sexually harassing her.

Amid all these, a few media reports which are pro-Congress are accusing that the names of celebrities like Anurag Kashyap and Deepika Padukone are being dragged into the controversies like #MeToo and Drugs cases respectively because they have always stood against the ruling BJP government.

Anurag Kashyap, Deepika Padukone anti-BJP moves

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is quite known for his choice of being against various policies of the Modi government. He also stood against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) for which the BJP government has criticised him. BJP leaders alleged that Anurag Kashyap is protesting against the CAA and NRC because the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government refused to bankroll his film projects like Mukkabaaz and Sand ki Aankh.

Speaking about Deepika Padukone, the actress went to Jawaharlal Nehru University Protests place to expressed her solidarity.

Deepika Padukone also support to the protests which were organised by students at the Gateway of India. Anurag Kashyap had also joined the protests and said that he was there at the protest site to show his solidarity with the students and blamed the government for the attacks on JNU campus.

However, we are not clear on whether if there is any political agenda or else cooking behind.