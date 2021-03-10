Anurag Thakur 1st Minister to become TA Captain as Commissioned Officer

New Delhi, March 10 : Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Wednesday became the first serving MP and Minister to become Captain in the Territorial Army as a regular Commissioned Officer.

The four time BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur was commissioned into the Territorial Army as a Lieutenant by the then Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Dalbir S. Suhag TA in July 2016.

Thakur said: “I am extremely honoured to have been promoted to the rank of Captain. I would like to reaffirm my commitment for serving the people and the call of duty towards mother India”.

Thakur further said, “My grandfather and great grandfather both served in the Army. My father raised the issue of OROP and I come from DevBhoomi Himachal which has a long tradition of serving in the armed forces. I am glad I could carry on the mantle of my ancestors. Its a privilege to wear the uniform”.

Thakur added, “I am honoured to serve both within society and in parliament; I’ll always be ready to serve my country on the call of duty from my regiment in the Territorial Army.”

Thakur joined the TA after clearing the SSB exam and a personal interview conducted in Chandigarh. He underwent over two weeks of pre-qualification training held in Bhopal.

The Territorial Army that is the second line of defence in the heirarchy, comprises volunteers who are imparted military training for about a month in a year. TA can be pressed into national service in case of any emergency.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.