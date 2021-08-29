Anurag Thakur launches FIT India APP

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 29th August 2021 7:18 pm IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur skips rope after launching the FIT India APP in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur skips rope after launching the FIT India APP in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur skips rope after launching the FIT India APP in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button