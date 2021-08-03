Anurag Thakur launches theme song of Indian Paralympic contingent

New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur launched the paralympic theme song “Karde Kammal Tu” for the Indian contingent on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The event saw the virtual presence of Deepa Malik, President, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), PCI Chief Patron Avinash Rai Khanna, Secretary-General Gursharan Singh, Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal, and Joint Sports Secretary LS Singh.

India 🇮🇳 is sending it’s largest ever contingent to the Paralympic Games #Tokyo2020 – 54 para sportspersons across 9 sports disciplines.



Delighted to launch the powerpacked theme song for #TeamIndia !



Listen in 👇🏼



| @ParalympicIndia @DeepaAthlete #Praise4Para #Paralympics | pic.twitter.com/ojA6EfQDVV — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 3, 2021

The song is composed and sung by divyang cricketer Sanjeev Singh, a resident of Lucknow.

The Paralympic Committee of India decided to rope in a member of the divyang community to compose the song to embody the spirit of inclusiveness.

Anurag Thakur expressed the nation’s support, wishes for the Indian paralympic contingent. ”India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo – 54 para-sportspersons across 9 sports disciplines. India will be watching your every move. We will be following your incredible journey at the Games,” he said.

He further added, ”The sheer determination of our Para-Athletes shows their phenomenal human spirit. Remember that when you play for India you will have 130 crore Indians cheering for you! I am extremely confident that our para-athletes will give their optimum best!”

The minister congratulated the Paralympic Committee of India President Deepa Malik, silver medalist (Shot Put) in Rio Paralympics (2016) for providing adequate facilities and ensuring proper training of paralympic athletes.

Speaking at the launch of the song, PCI President Dr Deepa Malik said, ”The Paralympic movement in India has taken a larger-than-life shape in a very short time and para sports is one of the best ways to do it. Para-sports need to be brought into the mainstream in India.”

She urged the countrymen to cheer for the Indian paralympic athletes. ”This theme song is composed to boost the morale of Indian Paralympic contingent. We request all Indians to show their support by following the Games and hear & share the theme song,” she said.

In Rio Paralympics (2016), the 19-member Indian contingent put on a stellar show clinching a total of four medals. It included two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal.

Tokyo Paralympics will be held from 24th August – 3rd September 2021 in the Japanese Capital. India is sending its largest ever contingent of 54 para-athletes participating in 9 sports in Tokyo. The Paralympic contingent is expected to improve on its performance from its last outing in Rio De Janeiro( 2016) and add more medals to their kitty in Tokyo.