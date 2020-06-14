Anurag Thakur tells BJP workers to remain vigilant against COVID

Hamirpur: Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday urged BJP workers to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and tell people how the central and the state governments both were tackling the pandemic.

While addressing a virtual rally of Badsar area of the district through video conferencing, Thakur said the Modi government was taking several measures to provide relief to the people of the country from the pandemic.

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, HP Panchayati Raj Minister Virendra Kanwar and BJP district chief Baldev Sharma also participated in the virtual rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a relief package of more than a million crores rupees to people and all the BJP leaders and workers were working with complete planning and proper implementation of these schemes with full intentions, Thakur added.

He appealed to the Bharatiya Janata Party workers that they should come forward to take the benefits of these schemes to the masses so that they could know who their real benefactor was.

Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, said that the party workers had to shoulder a big responsibility while fighting with the deadly virus and for that they should educate the people how to lead their lives during this crisis.

Dhumal also urged people and BJP workers to make full use of the policies and programmes of the central and state governments as such schemes were for their own benefits and welfare.

He said people should work on the farm-related activities in the fields and grow more vegetables, especially off season vegetables, fruits and crops for which the state government used to give them hybrid seeds and subsidy.

Dhumal told them to work towards helping the government in its drive to end the COVID-19 pandemic forever and help those who were or had suffered due to this disease.

Source: PTI

