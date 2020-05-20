Anushka shares hilarious ‘dinosaur’ Kohli video on Instagram

Mumbai: India captain Virat Kohli was seen mimicking a dinosaur in a hilarious video shared by wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Wednesday. With no cricket being played due to coronavirus pandemic, Kohli has been spending quality time with his family in Mumbai.In this latest video, Kohli was seen walking around the house like a dinosaur and creating sounds like one too.

Anushka shared the video for her followers on Instagram and her post read: “I spotted…. a dinosaur on the loooose.”In normal circumstances, Kohli would have been leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but due to COVID-19 outbreak the tournament was postponed by the BCCI.

Cricketers have been trying to keep themselves busy during this break by engaging with fans on social media. Recently, Kohli joined India football captain Sunil Chhetri for a candid chat on Instagram.

The duo spoke about various things, both on and off the field, and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar’s topic came up during a rapid-fire round. Kohli, who is often referred to as Tendulkar’s second coming in Indian cricket, spoke about the Master Blaster’s iconic knock against Australia in Sharjah in 1998.

“The one knock in international cricket you wished you had played?” Chhetri asked.”1998 desert storm,” Kohli answered straight away.”Which one, the first one in the semi-final or the final?” Chhetri further asked.”The first one where we qualified for the final,” Kohli clarified.

22 years ago, against all odds, Tendulkar single-handedly powered India into the Coca Cola Cup final with an astonishing 131-ball 143 in Sharjah.

Although he couldn’t power India over the finishing line in the match, he did manage to drag them into the title clash against the same opposition, which India eventually won.

