Anushka Sharma flaunts pregnancy glow in latest Instagram post

NehaUpdated: 24th November 2020 2:16 pm IST
Mumbai: Flaunting her pregnancy glow, mom-to-be Anushka Sharma on Monday treated fans to a glowing picture in a peach attire while she chilled sitting on a couch.

The ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ star posted the sun-kissed picture on Instagram, in which the actor is seen sporting a minimal makeup look and flaunted her lightly curled luscious locks that are left to flow in the air.

Sharma captioned the picture as, “Hey.”

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, celebrity followers including filmmaker Homi Adajania and 15 lakh fans liked it. Many of the fans showered love on the actor by leaving the heart and lovestruck emojis in the comments section.

Of late, the ‘NH 15’ star has been updating fans on her activities by sharing pictures and videos on social media.

Earlier, Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse of her work schedule, as she stepped out in style to start shooting for her brand commitments.

Source: ANI

