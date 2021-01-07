Anushka Sharma hits out at entertainment portal for invading her privacy

Mumbai: One of the most celebrated couples and soon to be parents Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are always under the constant glare of media and paparazzi. And, ever since the couple has announced about expecting their first child, photographers miss no opportunity to capture the couple.

But now, going by Anushka’s recent Instagram story, it seems like she has had enough with the paparazzis, as the actress slammed a photographer for capturing her and Virat’s private moment.

Taking to the Instagram on Wednesday, Anushka Sharma slammed a publication and a photog for “invading” her and husband Virat Kohli’s privacy. She shared a picture of herself and Virat Kohli sitting on their balcony clicked by a photographer working for a media house and asked them to “stop” invading their privacy in a strongly-worded message.

In her strong note, Anushka Sharma wrote: “Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!”

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma’s Insta Story

The post was shared by the ETimes on Instagram which they captioned, “Exclusive! ETimes got their hands on Mommy-to-be @anushkasharma and @virat.kohli twinning in white as they have breakfast in their balcony

Photo by Raju Shelar.”

Meanwhile, Anushka is expecting her first child with Virat and has been enjoying every phrase of it. They announced the good news in August last year and are all set to welcome their child this month and are quite excited about the new addition to their family.