Anushka Sharma is bitten by ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ bug, see ROFL post

Mumbai: Sahdev Dirdo, who crooned the viral ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ has become an internet sensation overnight. The quirky sensation is on everyone’s lips including Bollywood celebrities. Anushka Sharma is no exception.

On Wednesday, Anushka took to Instagram Stories to share a meme about the boy. In it, a person is seen lying awake in the night because they can’t get Sahdev’s song out of their head. Anushka simply shared some laughter emojis with her post. Anushka reposted the meme from basketball player and cricketer Ishant Sharma’s wife Pratima Singh’s page.

The video, which was nothing but a casual upload, triggered an online trend as netizens not only watched the video on a loop but also add their own renditions. From celebrities such as rapper Badshaah to many others found various versions of this boy’s singing and vibed on it.

Sahdev was recently felicitated by the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister. Not only that, rapper Badshah also got in touch with the boy through a video call and offered to sing with him in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. She has a set of pictures as a producer and yet to announce her next as an actor. She is currently having the time of her life with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika in England