Anushka Sharma spends quality time with her doggo

By Mansoor|   Published: 4th January 2021 11:26 pm IST
Anushka Sharma with her pet dog (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Soon to be mom, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma shared a photo of chilling with her super cute dog on Monday.

The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actor hopped on to her Instagram on Monday and shared a picture of her and her pet dog, Dude.

“Serial chillers in the house,” her caption read. In the picture, Anushka and her dog can be seen lying down on the floor beside each other, while she pats him on the head with love.

The post from the 32-year-old star received more than four and a half lakh likes, within fifty-four minutes.

READ:  Tiger Shroff wants 2021 to heal the planet

The actor-turned-producer is expecting her first baby with cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mansoor|   Published: 4th January 2021 11:26 pm IST
Back to top button