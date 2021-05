Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli increase COVID aid target to Rs 11 cr

Mumbai: As scores of people came forward to donate towards helping the country in the battle against the pandemic, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have increased their target for COVID-19 relief to Rs 11 crores.

The ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ star took to Twitter and made the announcement around increasing target for the fundraiser.

Anushka Sharma wrote, “Virat & I are thankful to MPL Sports Foundation for strengthening our efforts to help India fight the pandemic. Your donation of 5 crore empowers us to keep going and has allowed us to increase our goal to 11 crore.

@PlayMPL@actgrants@ketto#InThisTogether #ActNow.” Earlier, the celebrity couple started the fundraising campaign ‘#InThisTogether’ with the intent to raise Rs 7 crores.

Virat & I are thankful to MPL Sports Foundation for strengthening our efforts to help India fight the pandemic. Your donation of 5 crore empowers us to keep going and has allowed us to increase our goal to 11 crore.@PlayMPL @actgrants @ketto #InThisTogether #ActNow — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 12, 2021

As the country continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19, people have been coming forward to do their bit to tackle the crisis. Their initiative will see all the proceeds raised to be directed to ACT Grants who is the implementation partner for this campaign.

ACT has been extensively working towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and telemedicine facilities all through the pandemic and the amount raised by Anushka and Virat will aid their exemplary work.

On Tuesday, the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ star thanked everyone as she managed to raise Rs 5 crore through her campaign to raise funds for COVID-19 relief work.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is currently embracing motherhood after welcoming her first child with Virat earlier this year. The couple was blessed with a baby girl named Vamika.

Anushka has been away from the limelight for the past two years. She was last seen in ‘Zero’ with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has recently produced two acclaimed projects – Amazon Prime Video web series ‘Pataal Lok’ and Netflix movie ‘Bulbul’.