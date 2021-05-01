Anushka Sharma’s net worth, 5 lesser known facts that will surprise you!

Mumbai: One of the most celebrated, loved and gorgeous actresses of Bollywood Anushka Sharma has carved a perfect niche for herself in the industry with bold and versatile performance in her career of over 12 years. Be it playing a simple girl next door in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi or being ‘fearless Farah’ in Dil Dhadakne Do or being a demon in Pari and many more, Anushka has left no stone unturned to win hearts.

As the actor-producer turns 33 today, let us have a look at her net worth, a few lesser known facts and much more.

Her journey in film industry

Image Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

After pursuing modelling in Mumbai, Anushka entered Bollywood with 2008 hit Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and went on to become part of interesting movies like Band Baaja Baaraat, PK, Bombay Velvet, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga and more. She turned producer in 2015 with her banner Clean Slate Filmz which she set up with brother Karnesh Sharma.

Anushka Sharma’s net worth

Being one of the most known face of Bollywood, Anushka Sharma’s whopping net worth is reportedly Rs 350 crores. The actress charges about Rs 12-15 crores for each film. Anushka also owns a production house called Clean Slate Films. Anushka also endorses brands such as Manyavar, Myntra, Shyam Steel, Rajnigandha, Lavie, Cox N Kings, Nivea, Pantene, Standard Chatered Bank, Google Pixel, Elle 18 and Pantene among others. The actress also owns her own fashion label called Nush.

Anushka, Virat and Vamika

Image Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Not just professional life, Anushka Sharma often makes headlines for personal reasons as well. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress has been happily married to ace cricketer Virat Kohli for over three years now and they always dish out major relationship goals. Anushka and Virat tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The couple welcomed their baby girl Vamika earlier this year.

Image Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Lesser known facts about Anushka Sharma