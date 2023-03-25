Anushka Shetty to never work with Prabhas? Here’s viral tweet

Hyderabad: Anushka Shetty and Prabhas, who were rumoured to be dating, still make headlines for their alleged relationship. At one point, internet was also buzzing with the reports that these two will get married in future. However, during several interviews, both the stars denied the news and said that they were good friends.

Recently, rumours were rife that Prabhas has distanced himself from Anushka. The actress’s alleged affair with a senior hero caused disagreements between the two stars, reports said. And now, a viral tweet claiming that Anushka has decided not to work with Prabhas in the future is circulating online.

Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas censor board tweeted, “EXCLUSIVE: #AnushkaShetty said, She will never do any film with #Prabhas in Future. As per her crew member, She severely got HURT by him in something, she can’t tell !!”

The claim has sent shockwaves throughout the industry, with fans of both actors eagerly waiting to know the truth. However, many people are questioning Umair Sandhu, as he has recently made several controversial statements not only about Bollywood actors but also about many top South Indian actors, such as Mahesh Babu and others.

On the professional front, Anushka is currently working on a film titled ‘Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty’ under UV Productions, which is also co-owned by the Salaar actor. Prabhas, on the other hand, has Adipurush, Salaar and Project K in his kitty.