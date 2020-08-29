Anushka, Virat celebrate their pregnancy in Dubai with RCB

New Delhi: Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their pregnancy with Kohli’s teammates from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad in Dubai.

7 days of quarantine in Bengaluru followed by 7 days in Dubai and 6 COVID tests later, the team finally got a chance to spend quality time together in a dedicated private beach and a state of the art team room, within the secure bio bubble.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/UweXBqhjlv — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 29, 2020

In a video clip shared on the official Instagram account of the IPL team, captain Kohli is seen marking the special occasion by cutting a fresh fruit cake with his actor wife Anushka Sharma.

After cutting the cake, the couple is seen embracing the moment as they place gentle kisses on each other’s cheeks and are seen beaming with happiness.

Besides the duo, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was also seen cutting a chocolate cake to celebrate his engagement with Dhanashree Verma.

The news of Virat and Anushka’s pregnancy broke the internet on Thursday with scores of fans and friends of the couple flooding the social media with congratulatory messages.

Source: ANI