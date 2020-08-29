Anushka, Virat celebrate their pregnancy in Dubai with RCB

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 29th August 2020 3:48 pm IST
Anushka, Virat celebrate their pregnancy in Dubai with RCB squad

New Delhi: Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their pregnancy with Kohli’s teammates from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad in Dubai.

In a video clip shared on the official Instagram account of the IPL team, captain Kohli is seen marking the special occasion by cutting a fresh fruit cake with his actor wife Anushka Sharma.

READ:  Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma expecting their first child!

After cutting the cake, the couple is seen embracing the moment as they place gentle kisses on each other’s cheeks and are seen beaming with happiness.

Besides the duo, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was also seen cutting a chocolate cake to celebrate his engagement with Dhanashree Verma.

The news of Virat and Anushka’s pregnancy broke the internet on Thursday with scores of fans and friends of the couple flooding the social media with congratulatory messages.

Source: ANI
Categories
Entertainment
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close