‘Anushka’s dog Virat’: Cong leader Udit Raj defends Kohli against trolls

New Delhi, Nov 15 : Congress leader Udit Raj defended India skipper Virat Kohli after he was trolled on Twitter and even called Anushka’s lapdog by fans as he asked them on the microblogging site to not burst crackers during Diwali and enjoy it in a simple manner with diyas (lamps) and sweets.

A troll had tweeted in a reply to Kohli, “Anushka apna kutta sambhaal (Anushka, control your dog)”.

Raj responded to the trolls in a tongue-in-cheek manner saying that there is no harm in being called a dog for they are known for their loyalty.

Raj also called the trolls crooks, loafers and idiots.

“Anushka does not need to control her dog Virat Kohli. No one is more loyal than a dog. Kohli was advising you loafers, crooks and idiots on the fact that humanity is at risk due to pollution. Need to get your (trolls’) DNA tested to see if you are original inhabitants of this nation,” he lashed out on Twitter.

However, Raj’s quotes seemed to have been misinterpreted by sections of the media who blamed him for calling Kohli Anushka’s dog.

On Saturday, the day of Diwali, Kohli had said on twitter, “A very Happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May God bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness this Diwali. Please remember do not burst crackers. Protect the environment and have fun with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion. Take care and God bless you all.”

Kohli is currently touring Australia as captain of the Indian team that plays three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches over 69 days.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.