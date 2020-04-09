Anya Singh: There’s a lot more liberty on digital platforms

New Delhi: Actress Anya Singh, who has worked on the big screen as well as the digital space, says that there is a lot more liberty for actors in web series as there is no censorship.

“I think one of the biggest differences between a web-show and a movie is that the audience gets a lot more time with the characters. So, creatively you can also spend a lot more time carving their graph or creatively.. Since its not censored really there’s a lot more you can do for anyone be it the writers, directors or actors. There’s a lot more liberty that’s given to you creatively,” Anya told IANS.

Anya, 27, made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with “Qaidi Band”, which revolves around seven innocent undertrials who give a band performance in the prison to get into the good books of the authorities and secure their acquittal.

She then featured in web-series titled “Never Kiss Your Best Friend” along with Nakuul Mehta. The show is based on a book of the same name by Sumrit Shahi.

Anya says that in films, the audience don’t get much time to spend with the characters.

“In a film, that’s only for two hours or tow hours fifteen minutes the audience spends a lot lesser time with your characters. They remember you but in a show they spend a lot more time they really relate to it or they get attached to it. I think that’s one of the biggest differences,” she added.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.