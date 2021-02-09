Anybody can form a political party in democracy: Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: Senior Congress party leader and Former Minister Mohammad Ali Shabbir today said that anybody could form a political party in the democracy. He made these remarks following the reports of the formation of a political party by YSRCP leader YS Sharmila.

He said that the people of the state would decide as to whom to vote. He also said that political parties would come and go in the democracy. Shabbir made it clear huge amount of loss had taken place in the undivided state following the death of former CM YSR. He made it clear that the congress party workers were the real successors of YSR and not his family members.

Source: NSS