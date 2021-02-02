Anyone from India’s top 6 can score hundred: Archer

Chennai, Feb 2 : England pace bowler Jofra Archer has termed the entire Indian batting line-up as a potential threat, adding that anyone between No.1 to 6 has the ability to score a hundred.

“Everyone (is a big threat). It doesn’t matter who. (Anyone) from No. 1 to 6 can score hundreds,” Archer said while speaking to the media on Tuesday.

He also said that India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s consistency is what impresses him. “Guess his consistency (is impressive),” said the 25-year-old pacer.

Although the Barbados-born player plays Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rajasthan Royals, he is yet to play red-ball cricket here.

“I have never played with the red ball here. You can’t really compare it (playing white ball and red ball cricket in India),” said Archer while adding that he isn’t speculating about the conditions yet.

“No, I haven’t [seen the conditions]. The pitch got uncovered only today. There can be any change until Friday. So there is no sense.”

Archer lavished praise on captain Joe Root saying that the England skipper is looking good to play about 70 more Test matches. Root is set to play his 100th Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

“He (Root) has been really reassuring. Not just for me but for every single person in the team. He is a great man-manager, a great person also. So no surprise that he is playing his 100th Test. He has probably got another 70 left in him. So this is not the end,” added Archer.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.