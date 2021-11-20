AP: 24 dead due to ongoing floods, Tirupati most affected

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the ongoing floods in Andhra Pradesh, national and state disaster relief teams have been deployed to resolve the situation and rescue operations are taking place vigorously.

At least 24 people have died in different parts of the state and many are reported missing in floods that majorly affected the four districts of the Rayalaseema region (Kadapa, Kurnool, Chittoor and Ananthapur) and Nellore district in the state. Comprehensive damage occurred in several places due to intense downpour carried by two depressions that developed in the Bay of Bengal.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas on Saturday morning and later advised the district collectors to speed up rescue across the regions wrecked by these incessant rains.

The town of Tirupati in Chittoor district is one of the worst affected places due to these unstoppable rains. Enormous amounts of water flowing down from Tirumala Hills led to the Swarnamukhi river overflowing and this led to reservoirs getting full and flooding. Walking tracks and the ghat road to Tirumala Hills have been closed. Seven people have died in the district because of the grave situation.

Five people lost their lives after a three-story building collapsed due to heavy rains in the town of Kadiri late at night. The floods have damaged roads and many are filled with water. Rail and air traffic have been hit. Kadapa airport will remain closed till November 25.