AP: 3 killed, several injured as two buses collide in Vizianagaram

Passengers from both buses reported to be in a critical state as many suffered injuries in the collision.

By Falguni Lalwani|   Updated: 29th March 2021 3:15 pm IST
The accident took places when two APSTRC buses coming in opposite directions collided. (ANI)

Vizianagaram: Three people were killed and more than 25 injured as two buses belong to the state road transport corporation collided on Monday morning.

The accident took place near  Sunkari Peta village of the district at around 7 am. Two APSRTC buses were travelling in the opposite direction.

“Drivers of the two buses and a passenger have lost their lives. A few others have sustained serious injuries” a police inspector said, as quoted by ANI.

According to the information, the bus accident was caused by the heavy smoke released by the waste dump which had been put on fire by the road, and the smoke lowered the visibility.

(With agency inputs)

