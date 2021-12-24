AP: 4.6 lakh special darshan tickets sold by Tirumala board

Tirupati: 4,60,000 special entry darshan tickets for January 2022 put out by the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD), on Friday have been booked by devotees from across the world in less than an hour after they were released online.

TTD released 20,000 special entry darshan tickets a day for the new year and for the 10-day Vaikunta Ekadasi period between January 13-23.

For other days of January 2022, the temple board released about 12000 special entry darshan tickets a day. TTD will also be releasing slotted Sarva Darshan tokens in the meantime at the rate of 5,000 tickets a day for the month of January in the online mode on Saturday.

The temple trust is also planning to release 5,000 slotted Sarva Darshan tickets under the current booking slot for the convenience of the pilgrims from December 31st in Tirupati.

COVID rules for Tirumala Darshan

A vaccination certificate with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 report is mandatory for Tirumala Darshan.

“New regulations are being implemented to protect the health of devotees as the number of devotees increases. We appeal to the devotees to co-operate in this decision,” TTD said.